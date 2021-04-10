Panels formed to find and acquire lands for houses for middle class

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) department issued an order constituting state-level and district-level committees for identifying lands and acquiring suitable ones for the middle income group housing scheme.

While the district committees, headed by joint collector (Rythu Bharosa and Revenue), will estimate the land required and identify suitable ones, the state-level committee, to be chaired by commissioner and director of municipal administration, will inspect and clear the acquisition.

As per the order (MS 38) issued by MAUD special chief secretary Y Srilakshmi on Friday, the government has preliminarily proposed to take up layouts/smart townships in 150/200/250 acres of land in district headquarters and 50/100 acres in the other areas depending on the requirement after assessing the preliminary demand.

As per the guidelines for selection and identification, the middle income group layouts shall be within ULB or maximum 3 KM from developed area in case of municipality, within ULB or maximum 5 Km from the developed area in case of municipal corporations.

They could be contiguous to the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ sites. The government will develop the layouts and offer the plots in three categories - 150 sq yards (for families with Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh annual income), 200 sq yards (for families with annual income of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh) and 240 sq yards (for families with annual income of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh). One middle class family with annual income over Rs 3 lakh and up to Rs 18 lakh will be eligible for one plot only.

According to MAUD officials, the response has been positive with many families evincing interest to purchase the plots with clear title deeds and facilities in the layouts tentatively being called ‘Jagananna Smart Towns’. They said that the demand survey was ongoing across all the urban local bodies and that is likely to conclude in a couple of days.

