Pvt schools warned against violating HC order on fees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulation and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) secretary Aluru Sambasiva Reddy has warned the private unaided schools and junior college managements not to violate the interim order issued by the High Court suspending the implementation of GO 57, aimed at reduction of fee in private unaided schools and junior colleges, in the wake of Covid-19.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Sambasiva Reddy said that the High Court has directed educational institutions not to pressure parents to pay fees at a time or prevent students to attend online or offline classes and stop the examination results.

He also recalled that the High Court has directed the private educational institutions to give considerable time for parents in case of non-payment of fees. Keeping this in view, the educational institutions should follow the guidelines properly and not commit any violations, he said.

The APSERMC secretary also warned that even if the educational institutions acted contrary to the HC orders and caused inconvenience to parents and students, it would be in violation of court orders and the commission would take stringent action.