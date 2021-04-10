STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pvt schools warned against violating HC order on fees

Keeping this in view, the educational institutions should follow the guidelines properly and not commit any violations, he said. 

Published: 10th April 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulation and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) secretary Aluru Sambasiva Reddy has warned the private unaided schools and junior college managements not to violate the interim order issued by the High Court suspending the implementation of GO 57, aimed at reduction of fee in private unaided schools and junior colleges, in the wake of Covid-19. 

In a statement issued here on Friday, Sambasiva Reddy said that the High Court has directed educational institutions not to pressure parents to pay fees at a time or prevent students to attend online or offline classes and stop the examination results. 

He also recalled that the High Court has directed the private educational institutions to give considerable time for parents in case of non-payment of fees. Keeping this in view, the educational institutions should follow the guidelines properly and not commit any violations, he said. 

The APSERMC secretary also warned that even if the educational institutions acted contrary to the HC orders and caused inconvenience to parents and students, it would be in violation of court orders and the commission would take stringent action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp