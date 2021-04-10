Vontimitta fete from April 21

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A team from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), led by its Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, inspected arrangements at Sri Kodandaramalayam ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams. Also, the annual ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’ will be conducted on behalf of the State government at this temple on April 26.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to participate in the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita at Vontimitta temple on April 26. “The annual Brahmotsavams will be celebrated from April 21 to 29 without any deviation from the established procedures,” Jawahar Reddy said.