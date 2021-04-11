AB Venkateswara Rao writes to chief secretary seeking CBI probe into ‘creation of fake papers’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suspended IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, who is facing a Commission of Inquiry for the alleged irregularities in the procurement of equipment when he was Intelligence chief during the previous regime, wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary demanding a CBI probe into “creation of fake documents and other manipulations” to prove him guilty.

Rao held the Director General of Police, CID chief and ACB chief responsible for the alleged creation of fake documents and sought a probe into the matter .Rao, in his letter, said certain documents, laptop and desktop containing the notes and questionnaires he had prepared for the inquiry were seized during the ACB searches on March 18 and during the inquiry, he noticed forgery, fraud, witness tampering and evidence tampering done by certain police officers, including the DGP.

Rao claimed that he has evidence to support his contention and presented a simple analysis of the ‘planted’ evidence.The ‘enquiry report’ submitted by the DSP, CID on February 6, 2020 concluded that he committed violation of Rule 4(3)(a) of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 and following that a letter written by the DGP was endorsed by senior IAS officer Praveen Prakash and the then Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney.

Those officials failed to observe that the said rule is not applicable in the present case, he argued and said he was arbitrarily placed under suspension. He sought action against Praveen Prakash and Neelam Sawheny for issuing such orders by misguiding the disciplinary authority and the government due to their “negligence and dereliction of duty”.