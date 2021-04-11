STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anantapur man teaches the Art of Giving

Timma Reddy sets an example in philanthropy; ensures none sleeps on an empty stomach

Published: 11th April 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kambala Timma Reddy (second from left) distributing food packets to the needy in Anantapur

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : For Kambala Timma Reddy, life was never easy till he reached the stage of getting the job of a government teacher. Having affected by polio, it was with the help of Rural Development Trust (RDT) that he was able to walk with the help of crutches. With the recommendation of an acquaintance, he could get a seat in a government hostel which helped him continue his studies. Not forgetting the help he received from others for reaching the stage where he is now, Timma Reddy is helping those in needy. Not just philanthropic activity, he creates awareness among students on the need to donate blood and plant saplings.

Timma Reddy, a native of Pobbarlapalle in Brahmasamudram mandal of the district, completed his schooling in his native town and later shifted to Kalyandurg where he completed his education. In 1998, he appeared for the District Selection Committee and got a job as a Special Grade Teacher in 1999, while he was pursuing Post Graduation in Rural Development at Sri Krishnadevaraya University.

After joining the job, he started serving the needy in many ways. Timma Reddy provides food to the poor and needy at the Kalyandurg government hospital every Monday as the number of people visiting the hospital will be more on that day. Timma Reddy makes it a point to serve the food all by himself and if he cannot, his wife joins him and serves food to the people. 

Explaining as to why he decided to take up service activities, Timma Reddy explains that he earned a good amount of money through agriculture and businesses. “My own family members have ditched me and snatched all my earnings and in return, left me with a debt of Rs 28 lakh. Then I realised that money is not everything and it is the services extended by us that remain forever,’’ he says.

“Since then, I started spending 10 per cent of my earnings on service activities. Once I repay the debts, I will spend 20 per cent of my salary and also the income on agriculture for service activities,’’ he adds.

Apart from this, Timma Reddy assigns project works to his students which are unique in their own way. “During summer, cattle and stray animals suffer the most due to lack of water. I ask them to provide water to cattle and stray animals when they visit their villages,’’ he says and adds these kind of activities help imbibe service attitude in the students.

Timma Reddy also asks his students to gather seeds of plants in their villages. Once the rainy season begins, myself and also the children and youngsters throw the seeds in the nearby forest areas so that they would grow into trees. “This rainy season, we are planning to make seed balls and throw them in nearby forests during rainy season,’’ he said.

