Judicial preview clears bids for additional Polavaram head works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The water resources department is all set to invite tenders for the additional head works of Polavaram Irrigation Project with the judicial preview clearing the bid documents recommending certain modifications to them. After incorporating necessary modifications, the department will float the tender for the works with an estimated cost of Rs 683 crore.

The additional works include construction of end cut-off diaphragm wall at the junction of spill channel and pilot channel, ground improvement works by vibro stone columns and deep soiling mixing in earth-cum-rock fill (ECRF) dam gap, construction of ECRF dam gap-I with ground improvements, and construction of Gap-III (concrete dam), along with protection works to cut slopes of both flanks of spillway and spill channel. The officials said that the judicial preview, which did not receive any objections/suggestions, had given its recommendations for modifying certain clauses of the bidding documents on Friday and the tender will likely be floated shortly.

The judicial preview, in its findings, has drawn the attention of the officials to the fact that reverse tendering for the head works awarded in November, 2019, after cancelling previous contractor’s agreement, resulted in about 26 per cent lower price than the 2015-16 standard schedule of rates, and asked the officials to compare the prices — of the works awarded in November, 2019, which were of similar nature — before finalising the bids.