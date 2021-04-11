Reveal your real religion, Deodhar to Gurumoorthy

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Launching a scathing attack on the YSRC, BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar demanded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reveal the “real religion” of Dr M Gurumoorthy, the party candidate for the April 17 Tirupati bypoll.

Interacting with a section of party workers in Tirupati, Sunil Deodhar asked as to why Gurumoorthy didn’t have darshan of Lord Balaji in Tirumala till date. “The candidate must reveal his real religion and said that he is proud to be a Hindu Mala,” he demanded.

“Many of the YSRC legislators are Christians, but they have fraudulently submitted Hindu certificates and cheated the Hindus and people of Andhra Pradesh. Even they are cheating Jesus Christ,” argued Sunil Deodhar.