SEB seizes Rs 3 crore from man, cash belongs to Chennai college

Kurnool Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa said the cash was seized from BA Chetan Kumar, who is a driver in a travel company in Bengaluru.

Published: 11th April 2021 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths seized Rs 3.05 crore cash from a person travelling in a private bus from Hyderabad to Bengaluru at  Panchalingala checkpost on AP-Telangana border on Friday night. Police, quoting the person from whom the cash was seized, said the money belongs to Chennai-based Ramachandra Medical College. The cash will be handed over to the Income Tax Department for further probe.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa said the cash was seized from BA Chetan Kumar, who is a driver in a travel company in Bengaluru. He  is also working as a driver for Arun of Chennai. On March 28, Arun sent Chetan to Raipur in a flight. From there, he went to Raigad and stayed in a hotel for 10 days. During his stay, some people met and gave him cash, the SP said. 

On April 8, Chetan went to Bilaspur to hand over money to some people. But he could not give them cash. He returned to Raipur and from there went to Hyderabad. “On specific information, the SEB sleuths conducted searches in a bus in which Chetan was travelling to Bengaluru from Hyderabad and found the cash stuffed in two suitcases,” the SP said. 

Rs 8 cr seized in 2 months: SP

As Chetan could not produce any valid documents for the cash he was carrying, it was seized under Section 102 of CrPC.    The police also seized 1,012.845 grams of gold worth Rs 55.71 lakh while it was being transported in a car illegally from Hyderabad to Kurnool at Panchalingala checkpost. 

Two persons were arrested. In two months, the staff at Panchalingala check post seized Rs 8 crore, 25 kg of gold, 12 kg of silver and 500 grams of diamonds, the SP said.

