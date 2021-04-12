Active Covid-19 caseload goes past 20,000 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported a new high of 3,495 Covid infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am taking the overall infections past 9.25 lakh. The single-day spike is the highest since October 25.The new infections emerged from 31,719 tests, equivalent to the number of tests performed daily in the last week. Chittoor district topped the list, both in terms of new infections as well as fatalities, as it reported 719 new cases and four deaths. Guntur added 501 and Visakhapatnam 405 cases.

East and West Godavari are the only districts that saw less than 50 infections; all others clocked more than 175 new infections each.The fresh additions pushed the overall caseload in Chittoor past 94,000, Guntur 82,000, Kurnool 63,000, Nellore 65,000 and Srikakulam 48,000.Though Chittoor, Kurnool and Guntur’s reported slightly lower infections than Saturday, Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore and Vizianagaram added more cases. After a gap of a few weeks, the positivity rate once again touched 6 percent with the spike in new infections.

The new recoveries were also more than Saturday’s. With 1,198 more people getting cured, the overall recoveries went past 8.97 lakh. Active cases surged past 20,954, out of which nearly 4,000 are in Chittoor alone and 2,821 in Guntur. Nine districts now have more than 1,000 active cases.Nine fatalities were reported in the state in the 24 hours with Chittoor accounting for four followed by one each in Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Srikakulam.