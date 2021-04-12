STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active Covid-19 caseload goes past 20,000 in Andhra Pradesh

Positivity rate touches 6 per cent; state adds 3,495 infections, 1,198 recoveries, nine fatalities in 24 hours; Chittoor dist sees sharpest spike 

Published: 12th April 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported a new high of 3,495 Covid infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am taking the overall infections past 9.25 lakh. The single-day spike is the highest since October 25.The new infections emerged from 31,719 tests, equivalent to the number of tests performed daily in the last week.  Chittoor district topped the list, both in terms of new infections as well as fatalities, as it reported 719 new cases and four deaths. Guntur added 501 and Visakhapatnam 405 cases. 

East and West Godavari are the only districts that saw less than 50 infections; all others clocked more than 175 new infections each.The fresh additions pushed the overall caseload in Chittoor past 94,000, Guntur 82,000, Kurnool 63,000, Nellore 65,000 and Srikakulam 48,000.Though Chittoor, Kurnool and Guntur’s reported slightly lower infections than Saturday, Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore and Vizianagaram added more cases. After a gap of a few weeks, the positivity rate once again touched 6 percent with the spike in new infections.

The new recoveries were also more than Saturday’s. With 1,198 more people getting cured, the overall recoveries went past 8.97 lakh. Active cases surged past 20,954, out of which nearly 4,000 are in Chittoor alone and 2,821 in Guntur. Nine districts now have more than 1,000 active cases.Nine fatalities were reported in the state in the 24 hours with Chittoor accounting for four followed by one each in Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Srikakulam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus andhra covid cases
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp