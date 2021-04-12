Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to present awards to performing volunteers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made for honouring gram and ward volunteers with Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra Awards on the eve of Ugadi.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday will present the awards to the best performing volunteers at an award ceremony organised at Murali Resorts in Poranki of Penamaluru Constituency near Vijayawada.

Special Chief Secretary (Village and Ward Secretariats department) Ajay Jain will give introduction to the award ceremony followed by screening of a short documentary on the volunteers. The Chief Minister will address the gathering and launch cash incentive distribution and release a booklet. The objective of the awards is to recognise the efforts and services rendered by the village and ward volunteers and encourage them to do better. A total 2,22,900 volunteers under three categories will be felicitated.

As many as 2,18,115 will be presented with Seva mitra awards, 4000 will be presented with Seva Ratna Award and 875 Seva Vajra awards. Seva Mitras will be given a cash incentive of Rs 10,000 each, while Seva Ratna awardees will receive Rs 20,000 each and Seva Vajra winners will be presented with a cash incentive of Rs 30,000 each.