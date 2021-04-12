Farmers heave a sigh of relief as paddy production in Rabi increases 

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Paddy production in the Rabi season this year is more than that in the previous Rabi season, making farmers, who suffered losses during Kharif, breathe a sigh of relief. The paddy production this season was 61,89,000 tonnes compared to 57,11,000 tonnes in the 2019-2020 Rabi season.

These figures were part of the third advance estimates released by the department of economics and statistics and might vary in the final estimates to be presented later. As per the statistics, the increase in production has been attributed to three factors: more area brought under cultivation of paddy, better water availability and no heavy rains during the Rabi season.

The area of paddy cultivation was increased to 8,81,000 hectares in the 2020-21 Rabi season from 8,05,000 hectares in the 2019-20 Rabi season. However, yield per hectare has decreased this Rabi compared to the previous one. As per the estimates, the yield per hectare this year was 7,025 kgs while it was 7,095 kgs per hectare in the last Rabi.

“It is true that the area of cultivation has increased and there was good ground water and sufficient water in reservoirs, but a couple of moderate rains in between and delay in transplantation of paddy from nurseries might have resulted in the low yield per hectare. With low moisture content, the percentage of broken rice is increasing. Millers are suggesting us to harvest the crop even if there is one or two per cent more moisture,” Koti Reddy, a farmer in Dagadarthi mandal of Nellore district said.

His family has cultivated paddy in 30 acres of land and hoped to get a good harvest to overcome the nightmare called Nivar cyclone. However, fall in quality is a worrying factor for Reddy’s family. “We have only harvested a part of it and hope the quality of the rest is better,” he said.

Sriramulu, another farmer in Nellore, said that the government has to ensure that millers do not exploit the farmers in the name of quality and see that they get a fair price. He said it should negotiate with the Food Corporation of India for taking more boiled rice variety.

In East Godavari district, harvesting of paddy commenced a week ago and is expected to continue for the next one month. “Compared to previous Rabi and Kharif, the production is better. Hopefully, we will recover the losses suffered during Kharif,” said Subba Reddy, a farmer in Kakinada rural. As per the advance estimates, the total food grains production this Rabi is estimated to be 90,10,000 tonnes compared to the previous Rabi production of 82,95,000 tonnes.

