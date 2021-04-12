Now, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is accepting authority of AIS officers’ performance appraisals 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Chief Minister will now be the accepting authority of the performance appraisals of all the All India Service officers in the State. However, the Secretary to the Governor will not come under the scanner of the Chief Minister as the accepting authority. The Governor will be the accepting authority of the officer posted as his secretary.

The State government on Saturday and Sunday issued orders revising the All India Services (Performance Appraisal Reports) Rules, 2007. The order issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said the government reviewed the existing channel for writing of Performance Appraisal Reports in respect of All India Service Officers of AP cadre and decided to revise the same in order “to ensure uniformity and control of the executive over the administration for effective public service delivery”.

While the Chief Secretary, Secretary to the Governor and Secretaries in the Chief Minister’s Office will have a reviewing or reporting authority, the Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) shall report to the Chief Secretary. However, there will not, however, be any reviewing authority with respect to the DGP (HoPF) and the Chief Minister will be the accepting authority of the performance appraisal.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA)and Special Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries will report to the Chief Secretary, but there will not be any reviewing authority and the Chief Minister will be the accepting authority.In case of other officials, the heads of departments will be the reporting authorities.

Officials of the rank of collectors will report to the CCLA while the reviewing authority will be the Chief Secretary. The joint collectors and sub collectors will report to the district collectors and the Chief Secretary will be the reviewing authority.

When it comes to IPS officers, officers of the rank of Director General of Police, Additional DGP and Chairman of State Level Police Recruitment Board and some others like head of AP Police Academy will report to the DGP (HoPF) and the CS will be the reviewing authority.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government issued another order stating that the Principal Resident Commissioner and Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan in Delhi will report to the Chief Secretary. There is no reviewing authority and the Chief Minister would be the authority to accept the appraisal.

Chief Secretary was accepting authority

This is the first time that a Chief Minister becoming the accepting authority of the performance appraisals of all the AIS officers. Till now, the Chief Secretary was the accepting authority of the performance appraisals.