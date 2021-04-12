STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is accepting authority of AIS officers’ performance appraisals 

The joint collectors and sub collectors will report to the district collectors and the Chief Secretary will be the reviewing authority.

Published: 12th April 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Chief Minister will now be the accepting authority of the performance appraisals of all the All India Service officers in the State. However, the Secretary to the Governor will not come under the scanner of the Chief Minister as the accepting authority. The Governor will be  the accepting authority of the officer posted as his secretary.

The State government on Saturday and Sunday issued orders revising the All India Services (Performance Appraisal Reports) Rules, 2007. The order issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said the government reviewed the existing channel for writing of Performance Appraisal Reports in respect of All India Service Officers of AP cadre and decided to revise the same in order “to ensure uniformity and control of the executive over the administration for effective public service delivery”.

While the Chief Secretary, Secretary to the Governor and Secretaries in the Chief Minister’s Office will have a reviewing or reporting authority, the Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) shall report to the Chief Secretary. However, there will not, however, be any reviewing authority with respect to the DGP (HoPF) and the Chief Minister will be the accepting authority of the performance appraisal.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA)and Special Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries will report to the Chief Secretary, but there will not be any reviewing authority and the Chief Minister will be the accepting authority.In case of other officials, the heads of departments will be the reporting authorities.

Officials of the rank of collectors will report to the CCLA while the reviewing authority will be the Chief Secretary. The joint collectors and sub collectors will report to the district collectors and the Chief Secretary will be the reviewing authority.

When it comes to IPS officers, officers of the rank of Director General of Police, Additional DGP and Chairman of State Level Police Recruitment Board and some others like head of AP Police Academy will report to the DGP (HoPF) and the CS will be the reviewing authority.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government issued another order stating that the Principal Resident Commissioner and Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan in Delhi will report to the Chief Secretary. There is no reviewing authority and the Chief Minister would be the authority to accept the appraisal.

Chief Secretary was  accepting authority
This is the first time that a Chief Minister becoming the accepting authority of the performance appraisals of all the AIS officers. Till now, the Chief Secretary was the accepting authority of the performance appraisals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy AIS officers performance appraisal
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp