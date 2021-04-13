STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh adds 3,263 cases, 11 deaths

Active Covid-19 cases jump to 23,115 as only 1,091 recoveries recorded; positivity rate at 6.01%

Published: 13th April 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh reported 3,263 new Covid infections, marginally low than the previous day, in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. The state also added 1,091 new recoveries and 11 deaths in the period. Consequently, the total positives went up to 9,28,664, recoveries 8,98,238 and toll 7,311, a health department bulletin said. 

The state now has 23,115 active Covid-19 cases, and an infection positivity rate of  6.01 per cent, it added.
Amid concerns ahead of the by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, Chittoor continued to report the highest number of new infections and deaths. Fresh 654 cases took the overall count to 94,814, making Chittoor the second-most Covid-affected district in the state. While 654 new cases were added in the district, Tirupati city alone registered 210.

The district surpassed West Godavari district’s cumulative tally of 94,754 cases. East Godavari still topped the list with respect to the cumulative cases with more than 1.25 lakh cases. East Godavari, Kadapa, Nellore and Visakhapatnam added large number of infections even on Monday while Vizianagaram, West Godavari and Srikakulam saw a dip in the growth. Visakhapatnam reported 454, Guntur 418 and Krishna 318 new cases in the 24 hours, taking their total count past 65,000, 82,000 and 53,000, respectively.  

West Godavari is the only district where the spread of the virus seems to be mild with the new infections per day remaining in double digits even as all the other districts are reporting new cases in three digits.
The recoveries on the day stood at 1,091, lower than Sunday’s figure. 

As on Monday, Chittoor accounted for over 4,300 of the 23,115 active cases, followed by Guntur (3,072). Barring West Godavari and Vizianagaram, all other districts have more than 1,000 active cases.
Chittoor also reported higher number of fatalities as it added five deaths to the Covid-19 toll; Nellore reported two deaths, and Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam one each.

