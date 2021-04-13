Centre urged not to shift CoE from Kakinada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Monday wrote a missive to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal urging him not to shift the Centre of Excellence (CoE) of Andhra Pradesh Centre from Kakinada to Chennai.

In his letter, Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has taken revolutionary steps in providing quality education to students and development of infrastructure in government schools.

The minister informed that the State government has decided to introduce CBSE in all schools from the academic year 2021-22.

The officials of School Education Department have already met the CBSE authorities in New Delhi recently and discussed the modalities and procedure needed for introducing CBSE in the government Schools. The shifting of Centre of Excellence in Kakinada will hamper our efforts of introducing CBSE in all schools in the State, he rued. “We are requesting the CBSE chairman to cancel the orders,” Suresh added.