Chandrababu Naidu stages sit in after stone pelting on road show, YSRC calls it a drama

When Naidu’s roadshow reached Krishnapuram Thana, a couple of stones fell on the gathering, injuring a party activist.

Published: 13th April 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Mild tension prevailed for sometime in Tirupati when some unknown miscreants pelted stones on the road show of Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Krishnapuram Thana on Monday evening. Alleging failure of the police to provide security, Naidu got down from his campaign vehicle and squatted on the road demanding arrest of the culprits behind the attack. Naidu along with party activists later went to the SP office and lodged a written complaint. The ruling YSRC, however, dubbed the attack as a drama by Naidu.

When Naidu’s roadshow reached Krishnapuram Thana, a couple of stones fell on the gathering, injuring a party activist. Naidu thundered at the government and police department for failing to provide security to the Opposition party leaders. “If this is the security provided to a Z-category leader, what is the situation of common people in the State?’’ he sought to know.

Naidu got down from his vehicle and squatted on the road along with the party leaders. He later reached Tirupati Urban police office by walk and filed a written complaint to Additional SP Supraja demanding action against those behind the attack.Addressing the media, Naidu demanded that the Election Commission of India conduct the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll under the security of central para military forces. He alleged state police have failed to provide security to the Opposition party leaders and that ‘Rowdy Rajyam’ is prevailing in the State. 

Naidu said TDP MPs will meet the Election Commission in Delhi on Tuesday and lodge a complaint on the issue. TDP state president K Atchannaidu called it an attack on democracy. Meanwhile, in a strong counter to Naidu, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy described the stone pelting incident as a drama. “Naidu is accusing the YSRC of the attack. Someone will resort to such an act if they fear that they are losing.

We are confident of our victory in the bypoll and we will not resort to such acts,’’ he argued. He also demanded that the police take action against those involved in the alleged attack. If it is proved that it is a drama by Naidu, action should be taken against him, he demanded. “It is a pre-planned drama scripted by the TDP. Naidu has the history of throwing chappals on his uncle NTR and stones on Amit Shah and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy,’’ he alleged. 

