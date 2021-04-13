Corruption in YSRC govt is rampant: JP Nadda

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday alleged that the YSRC government was riddled with corruption and it remained silent even if Hindu temples are under attack in the State.After deputing BJP MPs and leaders from other States for electioneering in Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection, Nadda himself participated in the campaign for the party candidate K Ratna Prabha. After reaching Tirupati, Nadda had darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala in the morning. He addressed an impressive public meeting at the ALCM High School grounds at Naidupet in Nellore district in the evening.

Nadda tore into the YSRC government, charging it with graft. “The YSRC government is involved in corruption in land, sand, roads and ports. It is nothing but government-sponsored corruption,” the BJP national chief said and found fault with it for incurring `4 lakh crore debt within two years of coming to power.

Nadda further alleged that the government failed to take action even after around 150 temples came under attack in the State. “Religious conversions are going on unabated in the State,’’ he said and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP-JSP candidate Ratna Prabha for bringing a significant change in the political scenario of the State.

“Only BJP can bring development in the State and it should begin with the party’s victory in Tirupati byelection,’’ he said. Projects like Telugu Ganga, Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari and others taken up for the development of Rayalaseema decades ago are yet to be completed, the BJP chief said.