Home guard held for shooting wife to death over mortgaged gold

A home guard reportedly shot his wife dead with the service revolver of a superior in the wee hours of Monday, at his residence in Moula Nagar, Gollapudi on the outskirts of the city. 

Published: 13th April 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 09:36 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A home guard reportedly shot his wife dead with the service revolver of a superior in the wee hours of Monday, at his residence in Moula Nagar, Gollapudi on the outskirts of the city. The home guard is attached as the driver to an additional superintendent of police-rank officer of the Intelligence Security Wing of AP Police. The ASP forgot the weapon in the vehicle, and the home guard used the same to shoot his wife, police said.

According to Vijayawada city police commissioner B Sreenivasulu, home guard P Vinod Kumar and ASP Sasikanth returned to the city Sunday night after attending a three-day camp in Anantapur. “Around 9.15 pm, the ASP called Vinod and told him that he had forgotten his service revolver in the latter’s bag. Vinod said that he would hand over the weapon on Monday,’’ the CP said.

Late in the night, Vinod had an argument with his wife Surya Ratna Prabha (25) over financial issues. Vinod had pledged gold ornaments worth `2.44 lakh belonging to his wife, and Ratna Prabha was asking him to release the gold. 

Both of them had been having disputes over the issue since the past few days and in the wee hours of Monday, the couple once again had arguments over the same. In a fit of rage, Vinod shot one round at Ratna Prabha and the bullet pierced through her chest leading to her instant death. Vinod shifted her to Government General Hospital where doctors declared her dead. A case has been registered against Vinod under Section 302 IPC (Punishment for Murder) and 27 (1) Indian Arms Act and he was taken into custody.
 

