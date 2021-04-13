STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Homeguard shoots wife in a fit of rage

A homeguard shot his wife to death with the service revolver of his superior on the wee hours of Monday at his house in Moula Nagar in Gollapudi on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A homeguard shot his wife to death with the service revolver of his superior on the wee hours of Monday at his house in Moula Nagar in Gollapudi on the outskirts of Vijayawada. The homeguard is attached as a driver to an Additional Superintendent of Police rank officer of the Intelligence Security Wing of the AP Police. The ASP forgot the weapon in the vehicle and the homeguard used the same to shoot his wife to death, police said.

According to Vijayawada City Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu, the homeguard P Vinod Kumar, and the ASP Sasikanth returned to the city on Sunday night after attending a three-day camp at Anantapur. The CP said, “Around 9.15 pm, the ASP called Vinod and told him that he had forgotten his service revolver in the latter’s bag. Vinod said that he would hand over the weapon on Monday.”

Late in the night, Vinod had an argument with his wife Surya Ratna Prabha, 25. He had pledged gold ornaments worth Rs 2.44 lakh belonging to his wife at a private finance institution and Ratna Prabha was asking him to get the gold back as she wanted to wear it for her brother’s wedding, the CP said.

On the wee hours of Monday, the couple once again had a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Vinod shot one round at Ratna Prabha and the bullet pierced through her chest leading to instant death. Vinodshifted her to Government General Hospital where doctors declared her dead. 

Following a complaint from Ratna Prabha’s parents, a case has been registered at Bhavanipuram. “We are investigating the case from all possible angles by verifying the call data of ASP Sasikanth and Vinod Kumar. Vinod has been taken into custody,’’ the CP said. 

HEATED ARGUMENT OVER GOLD JEWELLERY
Vinod had pledged gold ornaments worth Rs 2.44 lakh belonging to his wife at a private finance institution and Ratna Prabha was asking him to get the gold back as she wanted to wear it for her brother’s wedding

