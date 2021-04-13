Korean Consul General calls on CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Korean Consul General Kwon Young Seup called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Monday night. They discussed various issues of mutual cooperation between Korea and Andhra Pradesh.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister pointed out that Korean steel giant POSCO has visited Krishnapatnam Industrial Corridor to set up an integrated steel plant and requested the Korean government to support the endeavour.

The Chief Minister wanted mutual cooperation between universities in the State and Korean University for development on the science and technology front. He explained various investment opportunities in different sectors in the State.Later, the CM felicitated the Korean Consul General with a shawl and a memento.