Two-month ban on fishing in sea from Friday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There will be a ban on fishing activities in the sea (in the territorial limits of Andhra Pradesh) from April 15 to June 14. The commissioner of fisheries issued orders to this effect on Monday. The objective of the ban is to observe the conservancy measures during breeding season of prawn and fish. All fishermen were requested to observe the embargo on marine fishing strictly as was done in the previous years.

Those who violate the orders will by penalised under the law by way of seizure of their boats and catches besides levying of fines under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1995.