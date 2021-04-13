STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varla Ramaiah sees CBI angle in Jagan call

 Meanwhile, TDP leaders condemned the attack on Naidu’s roadshow and held the YSRC responsible for it.

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking to know why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his scheduled visit to Tirupati ahead of the April 17 by-election, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah claimed that there is no truth in the explanation of the former that he took the decision in view of the growing number of Covid cases in Chittoor and Nellore districts.  

Speaking to mediapersons at the party central office at Mangalagiri on Monday, the TDP leader suspected that the Chief Minister called off his electioneering in Tirupati scheduled for April 14 as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed about questioning the Chief Minister on the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy on the same day.

“As per the information, we came to know that the CBI is going to question the Chief Minister on April 14 and because of the same, he cancelled his visit to Tirupati on that day. A clarity in this regard should be given by the Chief Minister or his office,” the TDP leader demanded. Meanwhile, TDP leaders condemned the attack on Naidu’s roadshow and held the YSRC responsible for it.

