Viveka murder: CBI team visits Pulivendula

Targeting the YSRC government, the TDP and BJP have been raising the delay in the investigation during the campaigning for the April 17 Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election.  

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, yet again visited Pulivendula on Sunday night. The former minister was found murdered in his house at Pulivendula of Kadapa district on March 15, 2019, just before the elections. Expressing dismay and worry over the delay in bringing the accused to book, Dr Sunita, daughter of Vivekananda Reddy, met senior CBI officials in New Delhi recently and urged them to expedite the investigation. 

Targeting the YSRC government, the TDP and BJP have been raising the delay in the investigation during the campaigning for the April 17 Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election.  According to reliable sources, a four-member team of CBI officials, who arrived in Pulivendula on Sunday night, questioned workers of a mobile phone  shop and milk dairy near the house of Vivekandna Reddy. They sought to know if anyone purchased sim cards before the murder of Vivekananda and questioned the dairy point staff as to whether they had come across people moving suspiciously before and after the murder. 

On Monday, they once again questioned Yerra Gangi Reddy, a close aide of Vivekananda, and Inayathulla, personal secretary of the former minister. Gangireddy, an accused in tampering with the evidence in the murder case, is out on bail. The CBI team is also questioning a few other people. A few more suspects are expected to be questioned on Tuesday.

