Anantapur range DIG condemns Chandrababu Naidu remarks

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Anantapur range DIG Kanthi Rana Tata has condemned the statements of Opposition Leader and TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu against the AP Police. Explaining the stone pelting incident in Tirupati, Kanthi Rana Tata said that they inspected CCTV footage, media footage and video footage at the Santhipuram Thana and found no evidence of stone pelting on Naidu’s road show.

The DIG said the rally of the Opposition Leader was started by 05.45 pm on Tuesday and ended by 7.40 pm at Krishnapuram Thana. “Even during the speech of Naidu, there was no disruption. When Naidu almost finished his speech, a TDP worker informed Naidu that he was injured in stone pelting. Two other party activists followed suit and the TDP district unit lodged a complaint with the police,” Kanthi Rana Tata said.

The Urban Police swung into action and inspected the place and campaign vehicles and interrogated their drivers. The police also collected details from the NSG and police officials present at the scene of offence as part of their investigation, but did not get any evidence on the alleged stone pelting, he said.

The police had increased the security for the road show of Naidu. The DSP said that they would take action against persons involved in the alleged attack and appealed to the public to provide evidence, if any, on the stone-pelting. After the incident, Naidu had accused the police of failure in providing security to the Opposition Leader.