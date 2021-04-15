Chandrababu Naidu takes a dig at police for ‘no evidence on stone pelting’ theory

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu took a dig at police for stating that there was no stone pelting during his road show even after a few party activists were shifted to hospital with injuries.

He took out a road show at Satyavedu constituency in Chittoor district along with party nominee Panabaka Lakshmi on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, the TDP chief said he never witnessed this kind of response from the police in the last four decades. He also took a dig at the government for power cut at Satyavedu during his programme. “Yesterday, it was stone throwing and today it is power blackout, what do you say police garu? If people revolt, you will have no address. People will definitely revolt if you continue this kind of attitude,” the TDP chief warned.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during election campaign on Wednesday I Express

He also alleged that the ruling party is looting the natural resources and offering lands containing minerals to their followers. Referring to huge fines imposed on contractors of Silica mines, he assured to waive the penalties and restore the lands to mining companies if the TDP comes back to power. Former Minister N Amarnath Reddy and former legislator Pasam Suneel Kumar spoke. Meanwhile, TDP national seneral secretary Nara Lokesh took an oath on Venkateswara Swamy at Alipiri in Tirupati on Wednesday, stating that he and his family members have no role in the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy.

He had dared Jagan Mohan Reddy to take similar oath if he got nothing to do with the murder. “However, the CM did not come forward even after the deadline came to an end today: the reason, everybody knows,” Lokesh alleged. The person, who could not do justice to his own sister, is not expected to do any good to the people of the state. Responding to a question, he claimed the TDP have spent nearly `90 crore from its welfare fund towards compensation to the family members of TD cadre killed during the rule of YSR and Jagan.