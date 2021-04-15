STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID vaccination drive in Andhra in full gear as 4 lakh immunised in a day 

Health officials plan to use remaining 2 lakh vaccine doses today, several districts achieve 100 per cent target.

Published: 15th April 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  For the first time since Tika Utsav began, the state health officials administered Covid-19 vaccine jabs to almost four lakh beneficiaries in a day, on Wednesday. The first two days of the drive saw just one lakh people getting immunised against the novel coronavirus due to short supply of the doses.
When the drive kicked off on Sunday, the state had less than one lakh doses. As all of them were used on the first day itself, vaccination centres across the state had to set up ‘No Stock’ boards the next day. 

Beneficiaries queue up at a ward secretariat in Vijayawada as coronavirus vaccination drive resumes in the state on Wednesday | Prasant Madugula

With the arrival of nearly 6.4 lakh doses in two spells—on Monday night and the next morning, the state medical and health department expedited the vaccination drive on Wednesday. Vaccination was not taken up on Tuesday on account of Ugadi even as the new arrivals were dispatched to all the districts.

On Wednesday, the scenario was different as the officials equipped the centres with sufficient doses amid a large turnout of the beneficiaries. By 4 pm, 3.97 lakh beneficiaries were given the vaccine shots with the highest of 46,000-odd in Chittoor district followed by over 43,000 in Krishna. Several districts reached 100 per cent target. The drive was carried out in 1,400 session sites across the state. 

The health officials are planning on using the remaining two lakh doses on Thursday itself.Meanwhile, with the continuous spike in infections Remdesvir stock in the state is also fast depleting. 

While the availability of the injections were around 84,000 on Monday, the same came down to under 58,000 by Wednesday evening.The state, however, is comfortable with respect to the availability of beds in hospitals as a majority of the infectees are being suggested home isolation during the course of their treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tika Utsav COVID vaccine Coronavirus Andhra vaccine
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp