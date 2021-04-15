STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Education Minister launches first e-bulletin of APSCHE 

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has launched the maiden issue of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) e-bulletin.

Published: 15th April 2021 09:42 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has launched the maiden issue of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) e-bulletin. The initiative is expected to help students and academicians interested in understanding the changing scenario in higher education.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh said the state government has taken up several initiatives such as redesigning the curriculum of engineering and conventional degree programmes, conducting online admission into degree programmes, establishing quality assurance cell to guide all higher education institutions towards assessment and accreditation by NAAC, with the help of APSCHE.

APSCHE chairman K Hemachandra Reddy said the e-bulletin is a platform to disseminate the activities in higher education to all stakeholders. Elaborating further, he said Karya Kalapalu — briefs on the recent activities of the APSCHE and the Department of Higher Education— is also included in the e-bulletin. Some of the orders of the state and central governments or UGC regulations will be explicated in Nibandhana.

