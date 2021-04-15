Five-day Ugadi festivities end at Srisailam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The five-day Ugadi festivities concluded on a grand note with purnahuti at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Wednesday.

Priests performing Tulasi Snanam to Goddess

Bhramaramba Devi | Express

The temple officials conducted Panchanga Sravanam on the occasion of Ugadi festival on Tuesday. The presiding deities blessed the devotees in different alankarams and were taken on various vahanas on all the five days.

On Wednesday evening, the temple officials took out the deities in a procession on Aswa Vahanam. Over five lakh devotees visited the temple during the five-day festival. EO KS Rama Rao thanked the devotees and the temple staff for the smooth conduct of the festival.