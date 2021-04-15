Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan pays tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his 130th birth anniversary at a programme held in Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Harichandan offered floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Ambedkar who, he said, “was a great son of India who fought for the rights of Dalits and emancipation of downtrodden sections of the society.”

Governor Harichandan said Dr. Ambedkar was an economist, jurist, politician and social reformer who fought relentlessly against social discrimination and raised his voice against the injustice, discrimination and inequality faced by the Dalits.

The governor said the Indian Constitution is considered the best in the world as it guarantees freedom of speech, freedom of expression, equality before law and equal protection of law to all the citizens.Meanwhile, YSRC leaders also paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar. Taking part in the celebrations at the party office on Wednesday, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy garlanded his portrait and released a book on the real events that took place in his life.