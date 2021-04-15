STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

IMD predicts heavy rain in Andhra for next two days

Mild showers in several parts of the State on Wednesday brought the mercury level down providing the much needed respite to people from the scorching heat.

Published: 15th April 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rains lash the city of Madurai on Monday. Rain, Madurai

For representational purposes. (Photo | K K Sundar)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild showers in several parts of the State on Wednesday brought the mercury level down providing the much needed respite to people from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature recorded in major cities across the State was below 40 degree Celsius. 

A hailstorm lashed parts of Tadikonda Assembly constituency throwing traffic out of gear for at least an hour on Amaravati - Guntur road due to falling of trees. Gudivada and some other places in Krishna district too received heavy rain for a brief period. The Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam predicted heavy rain in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in the next two days.  

Rain likely in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra

Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts received scattered rainfall on Wednesday. Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra are likely to receive heavy rain on Thursday and Friday. According to the Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad, Vijayawada recorded the highest temperature of 39.2 degree Celsius on Wednesday, followed by Kurnool (38.6 C), Tirupati (37.8 C), Anantapur (37.5 C), Kakinada (37.1 C), Nellore (36.5 C), Ongole (36 C) and Visakhapatnam (33.6 C). The sky is likely to remain clear in major cities across the State till April 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra pradesh Andhra rain
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp