IMD predicts heavy rain in Andhra for next two days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild showers in several parts of the State on Wednesday brought the mercury level down providing the much needed respite to people from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature recorded in major cities across the State was below 40 degree Celsius.

A hailstorm lashed parts of Tadikonda Assembly constituency throwing traffic out of gear for at least an hour on Amaravati - Guntur road due to falling of trees. Gudivada and some other places in Krishna district too received heavy rain for a brief period. The Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam predicted heavy rain in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in the next two days.

Rain likely in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra

Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts received scattered rainfall on Wednesday. Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra are likely to receive heavy rain on Thursday and Friday. According to the Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad, Vijayawada recorded the highest temperature of 39.2 degree Celsius on Wednesday, followed by Kurnool (38.6 C), Tirupati (37.8 C), Anantapur (37.5 C), Kakinada (37.1 C), Nellore (36.5 C), Ongole (36 C) and Visakhapatnam (33.6 C). The sky is likely to remain clear in major cities across the State till April 20.