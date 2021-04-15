STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu sees bid to divert attention from Atchan video

He also slammed BJP president JP Nadda for his comments on the welfare schemes of the government. 

Published: 15th April 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

K Atchannaidu

TDP leader K Atchannaidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu on Wednesday said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s challenge to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to swear in Alipiri regarding the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy was only to divert people’s attention from the comments of TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Lokesh’s “inefficiency”. 

On a day when Lokesh reached Alipiri to swear that the TDP is not behind the murder of the leader, the minister said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh clearly understood that the TDP was losing in the Tirupati bypoll and staging political drama every other day. 

“The stone pelting show put up by Naidu and the challenge at Alipiri by Lokesh are staged with political interests,’’ the minister said.

He was referring to the “leaked video”, in which Atchannaidu is heard saying that the TDP has lost its place in the State because of the attitude of Lokesh. Stating that Lokesh does not have the stature to dare Jagan, the minister challenged him to swear on the atrocities and wrong-doings of his father Naidu and uncle Balakrishna. He also slammed BJP president JP Nadda for his comments on the welfare schemes of the government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurasala Kanna Babu TDP Jagan mohan reddy Alipiri
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp