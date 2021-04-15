STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six hospitals in Andhra to ramp up bed capacity

Three Covid centres set up in Guntur, Tenali, Chilakaluripet; 45,000 vaccinated on Wednesday.

Published: 15th April 2021 08:47 AM

covid facility

For representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  In the wake of increase in Covid-19 cases in the district, Collector Vivek Yadav has issued orders to ramp up bed capacity in six Covid hospitals. As many as 1,191 additional beds will be arranged -- 450 beds at NRI Hospital, 351 at Guntur GGH, 355 at Katuri Medical College and Hospital, 20 at Manipal Hospital and 15 at  All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Mangalagiri. 

Joint Collector P Prasanthi inspects the Covid-19
Care Centre at Adavitakkellapadu

Joint Collector P Prasanthi inspected the Covid-19 Care Centre at Adavitakkellapadu in Guntur district on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that three Covid-19 care centres will be set up in Guntur, Tenali and Chilakaluripet and around 300 to 600 beds will be readied in the three centres, she added. As part of Tika Utsav, 45,000 people got vaccinated at 118 centres set up across the district on Wednesday. 

The officials have set a target to administer vaccine to 59,000 people and the remaining 14,000 will be given vaccine on Thursday. Joint Collector Prasanthi said that all the ANM and health workers conducted a door-to-door campaign on Tuesday to create awareness among people on the need to take the vaccine. “We have also deployed ‘108’ and ‘104’ vehicles at every vaccination centre,” she added and appealed to people above 45 years to take the Covid-19 vaccine.  

TADEPALLI MLA TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
Guntur: Tadepalli MLA Undavalli Sridevi tested positive for Covid-19. According to the statement released by her office on Wednesday, she tested positive a few days back and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She said that her health condition is stable and appealed to people not to believe any false news. The MLA actively took part in roadshows and door-to-door campaigning for MPTC and ZPTC elections earlier this month

