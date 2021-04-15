Two held, gold ornaments worth Rs 8.4 lakh recovered in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police arrested two notorious interstate offenders and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 8.4 lakh from them on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, Additional SP Malika Garg said the two accused - who are brothers—are addicted to vices and committed over 20 offences in Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts and Telangana.

The two accused—Vemulapalli Sivakumar (28) and Vemulapalli Vijay Kumar (26) hail from Ramalayam street in Gudivada. On suspicion, the police caught the duo on Wednesday. During investigation, the accused confessed to their crimes and the police recovered the stolen property from their possession. A case was registered against the duo and they were produced in the court.

The ASP said that the accused committed their first offence of breaking a hundi at a temple in Gudivada. They were arrested and later released on bail. They targeted locked houses in isolated colonies.