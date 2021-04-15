Visakhapatnam records more than 400 Covid cases for fourth day

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district on Wednesday recorded over 400 new Covid cases for the fourth consecutive day. As many as 417 cases were recorded against 414 on Tuesday, making it the highest single-day spike in 200 days. The three north coastal districts recorded one fourth of the total cases in the state on the day. With the spurt in Covid cases there has been an increase in the number of people being admitted to hospitals in the district. There are over 400 people admitted in the CSR block of KGH.