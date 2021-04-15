Wild elephant tramples man to death in Chittoor district

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : A wild elephant trampled a man to death at Kalavapalle in Palamaneru mandal of Chittoor district late Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Janaki Ram (27). According to sources, Janaki Ram was attacked by a wild elephant when he went to switch on a motor in his agriculture field located on the village outskirts.

Locals believe that the elephant might have attacked the youth after he accidentally stepped on the jumbo in darkness while going to his agriculture field. His father Thyagaraju works at the Kalavapalle check-post. On receiving information, forest officials and police rushed to the spot on Wednesday morning.