Andhra Pradesh sees highest one-day spike in six months

Reports 5,086 new coronavirus cases, 1,745 recoveries, 14 fatalities; infection positivity rate climbs to 6.05 per cent.

Published: 16th April 2021 07:55 AM

People waiting to get tested for Covid-19 in Vijayawada on Thursday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 5,000 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the highest single-day count after October 11.Chittoor, once again, saw the highest spike in cases which took its overall tally past 97,000. It also reported most deaths, five, in the state. While 835 people tested positive in Chittoor, Kurnool stood second in the new infections’ tally with 626 cases, followed by Guntur (611). 

With the fresh additions, the total number of infections in Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore and Visakhapatnam shot past 64,000, 84,000, 66,000 and 66,000, respectively.While Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool and Vizianagaram reported more number of infections, East Godavari, Nellore, Kadapa and West Godavari saw a slight fall in the growth rate. The total number of infections in the state crossed 9.42 lakh after 5,086 new cases emerged.

Recoveries in the 24 hours span were also higher when compared to Wednesday. With 1,745 more people getting cured, the state has registered a total of 9.03 lakh recoveries. The active cases surged past 31,000, out of which over 5,700 are in Chittoor alone. With 14 fatalities, the total  deaths from Covid-19 stood at  7,353. Anantapur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam reported two fatalities each, and Guntur, Kadapa and Krishna one each.

