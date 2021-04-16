STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Durga temple to build tonsure hall

It seeks allotment of 4 acres of land on the banks of River Krishna for a G+2 building.

Published: 16th April 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga temple officials have recently written to Irrigation and R&B Departments seeking allocation of at least four acres of land on the banks of Krishna river for the construction of a permanent tonsure hall.According to the officials, the tonsure hall previously functioned at Durga Ghat on the banks of the river. In 2015, the structure was demolished for the Kanaka Durga flyover works. Since then, the facility has been functioning at Arundel Satram. Lack of amenities allowed only 57 devotees to offer their hair at a time. 

“The situation gets worse during the nine-day Dasara festivities and Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment as thousands of devotees throng the hill shrine. As a temporary arrangement, a tonsure hall is arranged near Seethammavari Padalu near the eastern main canal,” they said.“We have designed a proposal for a G+2 building that can accommodate at least 200 to 250 devotees at a time,” temple executive engineer (EE) D Bhaskar said. In January, the State government sanctioned Rs 70 crore for Durga temple development. Of the total, Rs 23.60 crore is likely to be used on the permanent building that will house the tonsure hall. 

“The design is such that it can also survive if there is floods in Krishna. The devotees can have a dip in the river after offering their hair to the goddess. The ghat maintenance and devotees’ protection will be taken care of by the devasthanam, which will also develop a parking facility to avoid traffic snarls near Durga Ghat. Besides, there is another proposal for an under bridge to connect the tonsure hall with temple ghat road,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanaka Durga temple
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp