Fishing ban comes into force

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Nizampatnam port authorities on Thursday asked fishermen to observe fishing ban from April 15 to June 14 strictly. Stern action will be taken against those who venture into the sea for fishing during the two-month holiday. The fishing ban is observed every year during the breeding season of fish. For the sustenance of fishermen during the annual fishing holiday, the State government will provide Rs 10,000 to each family under the YSR Mathsyakara Bharosa scheme. About 7,000 fishermen in the district are expected to benefit from the scheme.