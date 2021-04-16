STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government revives Covid command and control centre

One senior officer was deputed to each of the 13 districts for monitoring and guiding the district administrations in taking the necessary steps for Covid-19 management and vaccination.

Published: 16th April 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of surging Covid-19 cases, the state government on Thursday revived the State COVID Command and Control Centre with 21 All India Services (AIS) officers, to take necessary steps for Covid-19 management and vaccination on a daily basis. One senior officer was deputed to each of the 13 districts for monitoring and guiding the district administrations in taking the necessary steps for Covid-19 management and vaccination.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, in an order issued on Thursday, said, “In view of the increase in Covid cases in states like Maharastra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, it is important that proactive and effective steps be taken by the Andhra Pradesh government too. With the Covid-19 pandemic being dynamic in nature, the State COVID Command and Control Centre was revived to take appropriate measures to handle the evolving situation in the State.”

Principal secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu was assigned with the task of monitoring quality food supply and sanitation in Covid hospitals and care centres. Principal secretary (Covid management and vaccination) M Ravi Chandra will be monitoring primary contact tracing and testing. IPS officers Abhishek Mohanty, Group Commander (Admin)-Grey Hounds, and Dr Koya Praveen, SP, Police Transport Organisation, will be looking after the complaints on private hospitals, particularly for overcharging.

Ten IAS officers of 2019 batch were assigned on ‘104’ call centre duty. While assigning one senior officer to each districts, the government asked them to report at their allotted districts immediately, and attend the meeting over video link of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with all district collectors on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp