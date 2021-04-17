Archakas seek restoration of Hindu Deity Rights

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Archaka Samakhya serving Hindu deities, and traditional archaka families serving Lord Balaji at Tirumala have announced that they support the historic appeal— made by Tirupppan Alwar Ammal community (spearheading the restoration of Hindu Deity Rights) — to political parties which made the issue a part of their election campaign for the bypoll to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

Archaka Samakhya opined that by making it an election issue, pressure would be mounted on the Union Cabinet, so that it advices the President for the restoration of Hindu Deity Rights. Temple protection committee co-convener and Chilkur Balaji Devasthanam Archaka Rangarajan stressed that only by such an act, the revival of temples across the country to their previous glory is possible.

Retired chief secretary and now BJP leader IYR Krishna Rao had also written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovid on the same issue. In his three-page letter which he had sent on August 10, 2020, he explained that constitutionality of draft Deity Rights notification was upheld by Justice Dr Bulusu Siva Sankara Rao, former judge of the High Court of Telangana, in a letter to the President.

Siva Sanakara Rao’s letter was supported by Thiruppan Alwar community, he said and added several ancient mathas who in the past guided kings on ‘raja dharma’ have also gilded that expeditious action be taken on the issue of Hindu Deity Rights for the well-being of the nation.