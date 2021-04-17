Disha police arrest Andhra man for harassing woman on phone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Disha police took a man into custody after he created ruckus by injuring himself in Machilipatnam on Friday.

According to the police, the man was identified as Krishna of Gudur village in Pedana mandal and he got married four years ago.

A woman alleged that Krishna was harassing her over phone seeking sexual favours for quite some time.

Unable to bear the harassment, she approached Disha police, who laid a trap to catch Krishna.On seeing the police, he tried to escape by injuring himself.

Krishna was taken into custody. A case was registered against him, the police said.