HC extends stay on case against Chandrababu Naidu in land scam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Friday extended the interim stay on investigation and proceedings in the case filed by the CID against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P Narayana in Amaravati land scam, by three weeks. During the hearing on the petition filed by Naidu and Narayana, senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas, standing for the petitioners, informed Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao that the stay in the case last month expired today.

He urged the judge to extend the stay further. Government pleader YN Vivekanand said counters are almost ready and urged the court not to extend the stay for long.