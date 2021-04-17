STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan tests positive for Covid, in isolation at his farm house

Film producer Naga Vamsi has been staying with Pawan Kalyan and taking care of his needs for the past one week.

Published: 17th April 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 10:30 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment. Reputed doctors are attending on him and his condition is reported to be stable. After returning from Tirupati, where he participated in campaign meetings of BJP-Jana Sena alliance candidate, to Hyderabad on April 3, he felt uneasiness and underwent Covid confirmation tests. 

Though initial tests proved negative, he got quarantined in his farm house on doctors’ advice. However, he is said to have had slight temperature and body pains. Hence, he underwent Covid test again two days ago and tested positive for the virus.

Cardiologist Dr Tangella Suman belonging to Khammam has started treatment for Pawan Kalyan. As some phlegm was found accumulated in his lungs, Pawan Kalyan was given anti-viral medicines. He would be put on oxygen support, if the need arises. 

The actor’s elder brother Chiranjeevi, sister-in-law Surekha, nephew Ram Charan and  Upasana are in touch with him and enquiring about his health from time to time. All arrangements have been made at his farm house.  

A team of experts from Apollo Hospital including Dr Syam and Dr Subba Reddy have also arrived and conducted tests on him. He was given medicines for fever and body pains. The Janasena chief said he was alright and would very soon be able to meet his fans and well-wishers. Film producer Naga Vamsi has been staying with Pawan Kalyan and taking care of his needs for the past one week.

