Lockdown ruled out, Andhra government gears up to face second wave of Covid-19

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday ruled out the possibility of imposing a lockdown for now. “Lockdown had an adverse impact on the economy in the State and people were subjected to severe inconvenience... we do not want to have such a situation again,” he said at a review meeting with district collectors, SPs and other officials.

Taking stock of the Covid situation, he made it clear that lockdown cannot be an option and advised the officials to contain the pandemic without the need for it. While vaccine is the only weapon to combat Covid, he directed them to focus on testing as well.

Testing people with symptoms and their primary contacts should be top priority, he stressed, adding all PHCs, and sub-centres should be equipped for testing. “Production, distribution and control of vaccine is in the hands of the Centre. We are making every effort to get the maximum doses to the state. What is needed is prevention of virus spread besides vaccinating all the vulnerable,” he said.

Pointing out that in the last one year, 1.55 crore confirmatory tests were done and 9.37 lakh tested positive, he expressed satisfaction over the fact that the recovery and mortality rates in the State are much better than the national average. “Though we do not have Tier-1 cities’ facilities, with whatever infrastructure we have, we are doing well. We did well in identifying and treating the cases and the role of doctors, health staff, village and ward volunteers, ANMs and secretariats was crucial. Because of such efforts mortality rate in the state is 0.78 per cent compared to 1.24 per cent at the national level,” he said and appreciated the efforts of district administrations in effectively dealing with the Covid first wave.

Nonetheless, emphasising the there can be no room for complacency, he expressed concern that the number of cases is increasing in the State and in particular, in Chittoor, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur and Nellore districts. The positivity rate is 62 per cent in urban areas and 38 in rural areas but mortality rate is higher in rural areas as patients there are going to hospitals too late, he explained.

He directed the officials to deploy volunteers, ASHA workers, ANMs and others to create awareness among the people and conduct a door-to-door survey simultaneously to identify possible Covid patients. The CM was also particular that district collectors monitor Covid preparedness in hospitals every day and joint collectors to do the same every hour and every minute.

The Chief Minister said 108 hospitals are empanelled for COVID treatment and out of the 15,669 beds in those hospitals, 4,889 are occupied. He wanted the officials to increase the availability of beds in hospitals as also oxygen facilities, and infrastructure. He suggested that the bed strength in Covid care centres which is 13,500 at present be increased to 50,000. District collectors were also asked to own 104 services and ensure the calls get attended to immediately. Further, collectors were directed to ensure G.O 77 and G.O 78 are implemented in letter and spirit.