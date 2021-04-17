No mask, no entry into Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) in Vijayawada are on high alert after seven staff reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 recently. It has made wearing face masks a mandatory norm for the devotees visiting temple.

In order to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the temple where thousands of devotees visit every day, the temple officials have formed special teams to ensure the devotees in queues observe physical distance.

The authorities have made the ‘No Mask-No Entry’ rule mandatory, and appealed to the security staff to implement the rule strictly. “Devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple without a face mask,” said executive officer D Bramarambha.