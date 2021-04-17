Prakasam records highest daily COVID-19 spike in six months

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam reported 491 Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, a record one-day surge in the last six months. With the fresh additions, the district’s Covid-19 tally rose to 65,083, out of which to 2,348 are active.

Ongole contributed 130 new cases to the spike, and 75 of the patients are below 18 years of age. With two more deaths, the toll in the district rose to 592.

Since March, 120 school students and 40 teachers have tested positive across the district.

“So far, we don’t have any orders regarding suspension of classes. The government has already announced SSC exam schedule, we are following the same guidelines. The schools where positive cases emerged have been closed,” DEO VS Subba Rao told TNIE.

Senior IAS officer and special officer to monitor Covid-19 management in Prakasam district RP Sisodia, has directed health officials to strictly implement CAB.