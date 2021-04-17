STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ready to share information on Viveka case: ABV to CBI

Rao said that it was surprising that the CBI team did not take any interest when a DG Intelligence at that time was offering information in the case. 

Published: 17th April 2021 10:13 AM

AB Venkateswara Rao

AB Venkateswara Rao. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suspended IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao wrote a letter to the director, Central Bureau of Investigation, with a copy to  the CBI joint director, Hyderabad, offering information on the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Venkateswara Rao, in his letter, said that a head constable and home guard of the Intelligence department were one of the first to arrive at the crime scene even before the local police inspector and DSP. But they were not allowed inside the house by the family members, including Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy. 

According to the senior IPS officer, who was DG Intelligence at the time of murder, the intelligence department had deployed its resources to gather information and the same was shared with CI and SIT which investigated the case before the CBI. Rao said that after coming to know about the lack of progress in the case even after months, he contacted CBI joint director NM Singh and offered to share the information.

Though Singh had agreed to take information, no effort was made in that direction. Rao said that it was surprising that the CBI team did not take any interest when a DG Intelligence at that time was offering information in the case. 

