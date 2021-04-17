Report on crop loss sent to Andhra government
ONGOLE: The agriculture department has completed its survey of crop damage due to thundershowers and hailstorm in the western part of Prakasam district on Wednesday and Thursday and sent the preliminary report to the State government. Papaya, drum stick, curry leaf, paddy, ragi, maize, banana, chilli and other crops in a few hundred acres were damaged due to the untimely thundershowers.