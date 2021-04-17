Three drivers killed as lorries collide in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three persons died in a road accident at Gamalapadu village in Dachepalli mandal on Friday. A cement-laden lorry and a lorry loaded with chilli bags collided near a cold storage. A heated argument ensued between drivers of the two lorries. Some passersby tried to pacify them. Meanwhile, a speeding lorry hit the two vehicles.

Drivers Jan Pasha, Venkatramaiah and Seetaramayya died on the spot in the incident. The three lorries were severely damaged. Another villager was severely injured in the incident. Dachepalli police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Gurazala government hospital. A case was registered.