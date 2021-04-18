A woman of many hats

Deepika Kolluru By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: American philosopher and naturalist Henry David Thoreau had once said: “Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” The story of one Guna Pravallika Vuppala is exactly that. Guna Pravallika, a 21-year-old from Vizianagaram, is a national-level skater, a Kuchipudi dancer, a mechanical engineer, and a micro artist. Taking up skating at the tender age of three, she has won over 80 medals at district-level and state-level contests.

In 2019, she bagged a medal at the 57th National Roller Skating Championship held in Vishakapatnam. She is also the first officially-recognised woman skating coach in Andhra Pradesh.“Persevering through the tough times, I decided to follow the path I chose with the support of my parents, and my skating coach Syam Sundar. Slowly, my hard work started paying off, and then there was no looking back,” she said.

The fuel of every story is a dream. When Guna Pravallika discovered hers, she decided to give her all. Skating and Kuchipudi have been an integral part of her life. Wanting to try something unique, she paired skating with Kuchipudi, thereby earning the title ‘Swarna Mayuri’. She was awarded the ‘Bharatiya Natya Deepika’ title in 2018 by Dhyana Annamayya Trust Pyda International.

Not limiting herself to the skills she was already good at, Guna also took up powerlifting and weightlifting at 17, and went on to win a silver medal in weightlifting and a gold in powerlifting contests. Her father V Srinivasa Rao is a businessman and mother VSS Lakshmi is a beauty therapist.

Guna Pravallika with her mother after her win at a national-level skating contest

Introducing Guna Pravallika to the world of skating when she was still an infant, her mother has played a prominent role at every step of her career. “When I encouraged my daughter to take up skating, people questioned my decision. ‘Her studies will be ruined’, they said. I stayed calm and waited patiently. Today, my daughter has set an example for the world to see,” a proud Lakshmi said.

Pravallika’s talents are not only limited to skating, academics, dance and athletics, the young achiever has also found interest in the world of micro arts and wood carving. Besides being an incredible dancer, she has always been a sharp student as well. She topped in BTech, and is now working with Technip FMC, Hyderabad. “I want her journey to be an example for the younger generations, to give whatever interests them a whirl. I believe her achievements will help more girls break the boundaries that try to limit their talent,” Guna’s mother added.