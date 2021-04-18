STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Barring stray incidents, bypoll peaceful in Tirupati

Assembly segment turnout declines to 50.58% from 66.05% in 2019; TDP intercepts vehicles alleging YSRC mobilising bogus voters

Published: 18th April 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Voters standing in queue to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha byelection in Tirupati on Saturday | Madhav K

Voters standing in queue to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha byelection in Tirupati on Saturday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  The Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection recorded a poor voter turnout on Saturday. Around 62 per cent of the electorate turned up to exercise their franchise in the bypoll, compared to 78.99 per cent turnout registered in the general elections held in 2019. The contestants will have to wait till May 2 for the result. Like in the last elections, Tirupati Assembly segment recorded less voter turnout when compared to the other six segments in the parliamentary constituency.

The voter turnout in Tirupati Assembly segment declined to 50.58 per cent in the bypoll from 66.05 per cent recorded in the last elections. The byelection was necessitated following the death of YSRC sitting MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao due to Covid-19 last year. The YSRC fielded Dr M Gurumoorthy while the Opposition TDP fielded former union minister Panabaka Lakshmi for the Lok Sabha seat. The BJP-JSP combine fielded former IAS officer K Ratna Prabha.

Voters standing in queue to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha byelection in
Tirupati on Saturday | Madhav K

The elections were by and large peaceful with initial hiccups as a few EVMs did not function at some places. At a couple of places in Srikalahasti and Nellore, villagers boycotted the polls citing local issues. Trouble erupted in Tirupati with the TDP leaders intercepting some vehicles alleging that voters were being mobilised from other Assembly segments to cast votes in the parliamentary constituency limits.

TDP leaders and cadre also besieged a convention centre belonging to Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy alleging that bogus voters were given shelter there. TDP leaders, including former MLA M Sugunamma and others, staged protests at various places against the alleged electoral malpractices of the ruling YSRC. Police took some TDP leaders into preventive custody and later let them off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp